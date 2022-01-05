STRAKS Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $7,388.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.