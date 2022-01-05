STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 132.8% in December

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 132.8% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.16.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

