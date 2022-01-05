Streamit Coin (STREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $6,269.17

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 89% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 87.8% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,269.17 and $31.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

