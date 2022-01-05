Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMMCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

