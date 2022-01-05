Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

