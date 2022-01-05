Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,322,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,431,219 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.87% of Suncor Energy worth $565,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

SU stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

