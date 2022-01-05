Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stake Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $36,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $12,504,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

