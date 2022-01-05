Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 13,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,172,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

