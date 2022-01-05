Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 89,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 66,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

About Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.