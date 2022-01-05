SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $183,231.60 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28.

SIVB traded down $15.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $690.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,477. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $376.40 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $710.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.