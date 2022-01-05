SVB Leerink Cuts Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $21.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

