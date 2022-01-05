Swiss National Bank Has $133.09 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Aflac worth $133,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

