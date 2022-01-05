Swiss National Bank Has $154.16 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $154,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ JD opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

