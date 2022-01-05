Swiss National Bank Sells 71,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Marathon Petroleum worth $159,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

