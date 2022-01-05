Swiss National Bank Sells 7,300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AutoZone worth $145,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $109,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,080.25 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,921.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,722.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,951.65.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

