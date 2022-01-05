SWS Partners Buys 497 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in New Relic were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,121,812. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. 1,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

