SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.