Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $51,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

