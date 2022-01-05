Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

