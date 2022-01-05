Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

