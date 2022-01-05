Synovus Financial Corp Has $180.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $180,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $169.58. The company had a trading volume of 304,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,215. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

