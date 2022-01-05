Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,173. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

