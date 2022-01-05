Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,576 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 590,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

