Synthetify (SNY) Reaches Market Cap of $11.20 Million

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $54,398.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synthetify has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

