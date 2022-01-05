Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 343,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,879. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

