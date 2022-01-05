Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 3,418 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 286,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.