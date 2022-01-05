Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 3,418 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 286,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
