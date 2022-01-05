Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM stock opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

