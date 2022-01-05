Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

TSM stock opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

