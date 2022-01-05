TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 184,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,375,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.