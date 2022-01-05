TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 184,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,375,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after buying an additional 2,230,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after buying an additional 1,571,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after buying an additional 4,481,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after buying an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

