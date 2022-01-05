Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,872,698 shares trading hands.

TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

