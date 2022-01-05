Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,872,698 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

