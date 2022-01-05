Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 42820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

