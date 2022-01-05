TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TCG BDC by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

