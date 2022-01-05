TCTC Holdings LLC Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,438.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

