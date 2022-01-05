TD Securities Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ stock opened at C$52.88 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$24.39 and a one year high of C$53.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 58.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$751,600. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 in the last three months.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.