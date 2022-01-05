TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 75,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

A number of research firms have commented on TMVWY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €17.75 ($20.17) to €15.00 ($17.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

