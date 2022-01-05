Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.82

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.82 and last traded at C$37.80, with a volume of 247819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

