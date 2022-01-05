Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 459,511 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

