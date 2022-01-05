Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $448.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

