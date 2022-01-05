Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 34.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $334.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

