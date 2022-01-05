Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY remained flat at $$17.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

