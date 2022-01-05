TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.74

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 7273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Get TELUS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,627,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 132,183 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,212,000 after purchasing an additional 565,342 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.