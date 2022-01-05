Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.15

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $21.82. Tenaris shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 2,034,543 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.