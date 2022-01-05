Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.28

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $18.73. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 8,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

