Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz Sells 4,349 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TER stock opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
