Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz Sells 4,349 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TER stock opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.