Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Up 39.4% in December

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $95,000.

TMX stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.