Terra Price Tops $77.16 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Terra has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $77.16 or 0.00177582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 831,292,325 coins and its circulating supply is 359,498,232 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.