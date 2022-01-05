Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.45) price objective on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 296.10 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of £22.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

