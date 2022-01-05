Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,074.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.04, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $845.18.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

