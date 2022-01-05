TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 634.8% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $59.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.09.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

